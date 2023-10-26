The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur, has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aiimsnagpur.edu.in till November 18. The last date to send in the applications by post is November 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 90 vacancies for faculty posts out of which 20 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor while 70 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 50 years as on November 18, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess (i) A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act. (ii) A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by AIIMS.

Application Fee

Application fee for General/OBC/EWS category is Rs 2,000, and for SC/ST category it is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website aiimsnagpur.edu.in Go to Recruitment > Vacancies > Login Register on the recruitment portal and proceed with the application Select AIIMS/NGP/Admin I/Faculty/2023/09, choose post and fill the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to send the duly signed print out of their application forms along with necessary documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. by Speed/Registered Post to The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by November 25, 2023.