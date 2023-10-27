The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) Main Exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. The test will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes consisting of 225 marks. Applicants can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

Steps to download PO Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO Mains admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.