The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 628 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the written examination held on April 16, 2023 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the notification.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination will be 395.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 1 final result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023” under What’s New section

The UPSC NDA final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA, NA I final result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.