The National Board of Examinations (NBE)has released the tentative schedule for the next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country.

“The applicants are advised to refer the NBEMS website time to time for final schedule of examination, as the above schedule is purely tentative. 3. Please refer to the Information Bulletin of FMGE at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details as and when notified,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the FMGE test schedule

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FMGE exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

