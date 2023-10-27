The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result and the final answer key of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE Prelims) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results, and final answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

A total of 2256 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination tentatively scheduled to be held from February 20, 2024, onwards. The detailed notification will be released later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Steps to download JKPSC CCE result 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.