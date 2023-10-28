The University Grants Commission (UGC) has postponed the online application deadline for the UGC NET December 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in till October 31 (upto 5.00 PM). Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 1 to 3, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 22, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the first week of December 2023.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the UGC NET information bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ Unreserved category candidates is Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates. The SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 325.

Steps to register for UGC NET December 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Under ‘Candidate Activity’ click ‘UGC NET December 2023 Registration open’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the submitted application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UGC NET December 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.