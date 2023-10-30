The Cement Corporation of India (CCI) will close the application window for recruitment of Engineers, Officers and Chartered Accountants tomorrow, October 31. The completed application forms must reach the Corporation before 5.00 PM tomorrow. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website cciltd.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies for Officers, Engineers and Chartered Accountants in the Corporation on purely contractual basis.

Vacancy Details

Engineer - 21 vacancies

Officer - 10 vacancies

Chartered Accountant - 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for the posts is 35 years as on October 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Applicants for the post of Engineer must have completed an Engineering Degree in relevant Discipline. Candidates applying to the post of Officer must have completed an MBA degree or a relevant Masters Degree based on the choice of post. Chartered Accountant aspirants must have qualified the CA Final exam. More information regarding educational qualification and required work experience available in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Category are required to pay a non-refundable Registration/ Application fee of Rs. 100. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Females will be exempted from the payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the role

Visit the official website cciltd.in Download the application form from the ‘Careers’ page Fill out the form in the prescribed format Attach attested copies of necessary documents Pay the fee via demand draft only Send out the application form with documents and DD receipt to the mentioned address

Direct link to download application form.

The application should be sent by ordinary post and “Application for the post of (post name)” should be super scribed on the cover. The address is General Manager (HR), Cement Corporation of India Limited, Post Box No: 3061, Lodhi Road Post Office, New Delhi-l10003.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.