The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the date for the Common Recruitment exam for recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023 today, October 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam are urged to visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in frequently for latest updates.

According to the notification, the Constable, Warder, Firemen recruitment exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023. The admit cards will be released towards the end of November 2023. “CR 2023 : The conduct of written examination is tentatively scheduled on 10.12.2023,” reads a message on the website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

Here’s the TNUSRB recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to download TNUSRB admit card

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Once live, under Common recruitment notice click on CR: Admit Card download link Key in your credentials and login Click on the download link for Constable admit cards TNUSRB Common Recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.