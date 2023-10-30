The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistant exam (Advt. No. 13 of 2023-24) today, October 30. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Junior Assistant exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. There will be three papers — Paper I (Language Test - English and Odia), Paper II (General Knowledge), and Paper III (Mathematics, and Basic Computer Skills). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download Junior Assistant admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Junior Assistant Admission Certificate Key in your PPSAN number and Date of Birth to login Now click on the link to download JA admission certificate OPSC Junior Assistant exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OPSC admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.