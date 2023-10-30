The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued admit cards of shortlisted candidates for the Certificate Verification process of TGT Arts, Science Regular Teacher recruitment 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Main written examination (CBRE Mode) for TGT (Arts) Regular Teacher 2022 was conducted on September 15, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1970 TGT Arts posts. The OSSC TGT exam Main result was declared on October 20.

The OSSC TGT Arts, Science Certificate Verification is scheduled to commence on November 1, 2023.

Steps to download OSSC admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in Click on the Admission Certificate notice for TGT Arts, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ) Certificate Verification Key in your registration details and login Click on the ‘View Admit card’ link for TGT Arts, Science Certificate Verification The OSSC TGT Certificate Verification admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OSSC admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.