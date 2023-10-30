The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Constables (Executive) Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 today, October 30. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the exam schedule on the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification, the Constables (Executive) Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023 will be held from November 14 to December 3, 2023 while Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 will be held from February 20 to March 12, 2024.

SSC Constable Exam schedule Name of Examination Date Constables (Executive) Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023 November 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and December 1, 2 and 3, 2023. Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12, 2024.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular Intervals for further updates,” reads the official notification.

