The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer keys along with candidates’ response sheet(s) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till November 1 upto 6.00 PM. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge is applicable.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, maybesubmitted online from 30.10.2023 (6.00 PM) to 01.11.2023 (6.00 PM) on payment ofRs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00PMon01.11.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Tier II exam was conducted on October 26 and 27 at different centres all over the country.

The Commission is conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approx. 7,500 tentative vacancies notified for this year.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on CGL Tier II answer key notification link Now click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.