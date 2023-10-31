The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nittt.nta.ac.in.

A total of 19305 candidates registered for the exam, of which 18222 appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted from September 16 to 22, 2023.

Steps to download NITTT Sept 2023 result

Visit the official website nittt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NITTT September 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

