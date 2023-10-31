The Board of School Education, Haryana has commenced the registration process for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website bseh.org.in till November 10, 2023. The correction window will be open from November 11 to 12.

HTET 2023 examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3 at various exam centres across the state. The Level 3 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM and Level 2 exam is scheduled for December 3 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. Level 1 exam will also be conducted on December 3 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The HTET exam is conducted in three levels:

Level 1 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V (Primary Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Level 2 - For candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII (TGT - Trained Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification

Level 3 - For candidates who intend to be a PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) and fulfills the minimum qualification.

Application Fee

Fee Structure for HTET 2023 Category For Level One only For Two levels For Three Levels SC and PH candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For all candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All candidates outside Haryana (including SC and PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, exam structure, pay scale, vacancies, reservations/relaxations and other information in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the HTET 2023 information bulletin.

Steps to apply for HTET 2023

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘HTET Online Registration’ Under ‘Apply Online for HTET’ click on the Registration link Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HTET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.