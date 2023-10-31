Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the 69th Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 2nd provisional answer key was released on October 17, 2023. The exam was conducted on September 30, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 379 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download 69th CCE final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 69th CCE final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 69th CCE final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.