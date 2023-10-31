The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the admit card for the post of Vehicle Driver under Advt No-37/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 145 vacancies.

The applications were invited from September 1 to 30, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Vehicle Driver admit card

Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Vehicle Driver admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Vehicle Driver admit card.

For more detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.