The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will commenced the online application process for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) tomorrow, November 1. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from the official website www.aai.aero till November 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 496 vacancies to the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 27 years, as on November 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Full Time Regular Bachelors’ Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. OR Full Time Regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics & Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). More information in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by AAI.

Application Fee

Application Fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid by the candidates through ONLINE MODE ONLY. Fee submitted by any other mode will not be accepted. However, the SC/ST/PWD candidates/ Apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI/ Female candidates are exempted from payment of Fee.

Steps to apply for AAI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab Once live, click on the application link for ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVES (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL)’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis on a Screening examination which will be Objective Type and conducted in online mode (Computer Based Test/CBT mode). The exam will be followed by application Verification/ Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/Psychological Assessment Test/ Medical Test/ Background Verification, as applicable for the post or any other test, as may be decided by competent authority at any stage during the recruitment process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.