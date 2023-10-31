The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Trade Apprentices under refineries division. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iocl.com till November 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1720 Trade Apprentice posts in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon and Paradip. The recruitment test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The admit cards will be released by November 27.

Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator – Fresher (Trade Apprentice) - 49 vacancies

Secretariat Assistant (Trade Apprentice) - 79 vacancies

Accountant (Trade Apprentice) - 39 vacancies

Fitter (Mechanical) (Trade Apprentice) - 189 vacancies

Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate) (Trade Apprentice) - 33 vacancies

Mechanical (Technician Apprentice) - 169 vacancies

Electrical (Technician Apprentice) - 244 vacancies

Instrumentation (Technician Apprentice) - 93 vacancies

Boiler - Mechanical (Trade Apprentice) - 59 vacancies

Attendant Operator - Chemical Plant (Trade Apprentice) - 421 vacancies

Chemical (Technician Apprentice) - 345 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, trade requirements, dedicated stipend, training duration, reservations/relaxations and other information in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the IOCL Apprenticeship notification.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to IndianOil for Careers > Apprenticeship Now click on the link to apply online for the Apprentice posts Select the discipline for training and click proceed Register yourself, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice post.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.