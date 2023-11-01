The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will today, November 1, close the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sub Inspector, Constable, Lab Technician, Safai Karmachari and others. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website slprbassam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5563 posts. There is no application fee required.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the notifications available on the website.

Steps to apply for SI, Lab Tech, Safai Karmachari and other posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Click on ‘Apply here’ under Apply for upcoming recruitment Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application Select the application link for SI, Lab Tech and other posts Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents Submit and take a printout for future reference

