Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will open the application correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) from November 20 onwards. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in from November 20 onwards.

“Modification of JAM 2024 Application window opening starts from November 20, 2023,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from January 8, 2024, onwards. The result will be declared on March 22, 2024.

Steps to make changes to IIT JAM 2024 form

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 correction window Login and proceed with the correction process Make the necessary changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will be held in around 100 cities in India. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25

