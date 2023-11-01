The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department under Advt. No. 29/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from November 6 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is December 5, 2023. The last date for payment of the fee is December 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 264 Junior Engineer posts.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) under PHED: 212

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under PHED: 26

Junior Engineer (Electrical) under PHED: 13

Junior Engineer (Chemical) under PHED: 13

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Three years diploma in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Three years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Three years diploma in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Chemical): Three years diploma in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 197.20, whereas Rs 297.20 is applicable to candidates from the General category. The applicants from the BPL/PwBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.