Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours—11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The applicants can download their hall tickets 15 days before the examination from the official website www.osssc.gov.in. No hard-copy of the admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPHW admit card 2023



Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.