The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final selection list for the Forest Service Main Examination 2022 today, November 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download check their results on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Forest Service Main exam 2022 was held on July 26 and 27. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies in the MPSC Forest Services. The final result has been prepared based on the performance of candidates in the Preliminary and Main Forest Services exam 2023.

Here’s the result notification by MPSC.

Steps to download MPSC results 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result notification for MPSC Forest Services exam Now click on the link for the final selection list The MPSC final selection list for Forest Services exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for the future reference

Direct link to download MPSC Forest Services exam results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.