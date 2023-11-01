The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has today, November 1, released the provisional answer key for the Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II screening test. Eligible candidates can download the answer key on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC JSO screening test was conducted on October 29 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Candidates will be able to raise their objections (if any) against the released answer key using the format in the answer key document. The objections (along with documentary evidence) must be received in the office of the Commission in person/by post/through courier within seven days (i.e upto November 7) from the date of publishing.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 posts of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis) under the H.P. State Pollution Control Board. The the pay band is level -12 (Rs 43,000-1,36,000).

Steps to download HPPSC JSO answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now go to the answer key notification for JSO recruitment 2023 Click on the PDF link and the answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download HPPSC answer key 2023.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.