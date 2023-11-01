The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will tomorrow, November 2, commence the online registration process for the Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing) Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the examination on the official website jssc.nic.in till December 1, 2023. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open from October 21 to November 19, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from December 9 to 11, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 863 vacancies for Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer and more posts in various departments under the Government of Jharkhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 years and 35 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Intermediate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board/ Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official information brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.