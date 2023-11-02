The Assam Government has announced a mega recruitment drive being conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official websites sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in from November 10 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is December 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 12600 vacancies to various posts at Graduate, Class 10 and Class 12 levels for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts.

Vacancy Details

Grade 3 vacancies:

Bachelor Degree Level - 4055 vacancies

HSSLC Level (Class 12) - 3127 vacancies

HSLC Level (Class 10) - 418 vacancies

Grade 4 vacancies:

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed - 1060 vacancies

HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent passed along with ITI pass certificate - 1990 vacancies

Read up to Class-VII - 1950 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Grade 3: The candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Candidates must have qualified Class 10, Class 12 or Graduation based on the post applied for. More details in the notification.

Grade 4: The maximum eligibility qualification for all Class-IV posts shall be HSSLC (Class-12) or equivalent examination passed and those who have educational qualification higher than this maximum eligibility educational qualification on the date of application shall not be eligible to apply for any of the posts or category of posts mentioned in Grade 4 notification.

Here’s the Assam SLRC Grade 3 recruitment notification.

Here’s the Assam SLRC Grade 4 recruitment notification.

Selection Process

For grade 3 vacancies, the selection criteria and the mode of examination will be communicated in due course of time. After written examination, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for skill tests, if they apply for vacancies related to Computer/Stenography/Driving, etc. For grade 4, there will be two parts in the selection process - written test and interview.