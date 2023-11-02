Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result-cum-merit list for the Junior Draftsman (Civil) exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written exam was conducted on December 11, 2022 from 9.30 AM to 2.00 PM. The preliminary answer key was released on December 13. The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for Junior Draftsman (Civil) and 26 for Junior Draftsman (Electrical/ Mechanical).

Steps to download PSSSB Jr Draftsman result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Now click on the result notification for Jr Draftsman exam 2022 The result-cum-merit list of PSSSB Jr Draftsman exam will appear on screen Check the results and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

