The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results for the Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer exams were conducted from October 11 to 21, 2022. The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.

Steps to download RPSC results 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the News Section Now click on the PDF link for School Lecturer results The RPSC Lecturer-School Education results will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download School Lecturer results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.