The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit cards for the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills for CRE 2023 today, November 2. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023. Earlier, the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023, in the respective districts.

“If any candidate has to appear in another examination (meant for other Government Jobs) scheduled on November 5, 2023 by other recruitment examination conducting bodies like OPSC, IBPS etc., he/she may login in the OSSSC website www.osss.gov.in using his/her registered Login/User ID between November 1 to 5 for re-scheduling his/her Practical Skill Test to another date. He/she has to attach or enclose the examination admit card issued by the other recruitment examination conducting body in his/her application as proof. For such candidates, the re-scheduled computer test shall be held in Bhubaneshwar only on November 15, 2023,” reads a notification on the official website.

Steps to download OSSSC CRE admit card 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the pop-up select post, key in your date of birth and select mode of logging in Key in your registration details (whatever medium chosen to login) Enter captcha verification and submit OSSC CRE admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to download CRE Skill Test admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The practical test will be a basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.