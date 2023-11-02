The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has today, November 2, indefinitely deferred the registration dates for the Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing) Combined Competitive Exam 2023. According to the notification, aspirants will be informed the revised registration schedule on the official website jssc.nic.in shortly.

Earlier, the registration was supposed to commence on November 2 and the last date of submission of applications was December 1.

Here’s the deferment notification by JSSC.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 863 vacancies for Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer and more posts in various departments under the Government of Jharkhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 years and 35 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified Intermediate (10+2) examination from a recognized Board/ Institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official information brochure.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.