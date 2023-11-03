Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the results of the Combined Competitive Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The interviews will commence from November 16, 2023 onwards. The detail Interview schedule will be notified later.

The Main exam was held from July 8 to 10. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Steps to download CCE Main 2022 result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on the CCE Mains 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE Mains 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.