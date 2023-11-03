Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 20 to December 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 interview schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2023.

