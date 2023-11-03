UPSC Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2023 released; 696 candidates to appear
The interview is scheduled to commence on November 20, 2023.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The interview is scheduled to be conducted from November 20 to December 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.
“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.
Steps to download the interview schedule
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 interview schedule link
- The schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the interview schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UPSC Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.