The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has once again deferred the online application deadline for the post of Additional Private Secretary (APS) in various departments. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till November 16, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was November 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 328 vacancies.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must possess Bachelors degree from a university established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Must have a minimum speed of eighty words per minute in Hindi shorthand and a minimum speed of twenty-five words per minute in Hindi typewriting on Computer. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a fee of Rs 185. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 95 while people with benchmark disability (PwBD) category have to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for APS Exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY (U.P. SECRETARIAT) EXAMINATION application link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.