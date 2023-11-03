The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final model answer key for the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) with in 07 (seven) days from 03/11/2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Preliminary written test was conducted on September 10, 2023. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Steps to download Lady Constable final model answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click ‘Get Details’ against “Final Model Answers of Preliminary Written Test”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lady Constable final model answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.