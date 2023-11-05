BPSC TRE Phase 2 registration begins for 69000+ Teacher posts; apply for the posts from Nov 10
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till November 14.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the online registration and fee payment process for the recruitment of of School Teacher in middle, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar today, November 5. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from November 10 to 25. The last date to register without late fee is November 14 and with late fee is November 17.
The BPSC TRE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69,706 School Teacher vacancies in this phase.
Here’s the official BPSC School Teacher notification.
Vacancy details
- Middle school Teacher (Class 6 to 8): 31,982
- TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10): 18,877
- TGT Teacher (Special) (Class 9 to 10): 270
- PGT Teacher (Class 11 to 12): 18,577
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.
Steps to register for the vacancies
- Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to register for School Teacher recruitment
- Fill out the registration form, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy of the registration form for future reference
- Take a printout and apply for the posts from November 10
Direct link to register for BPSC TRE 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.