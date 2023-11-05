The LBS Centre, Kerala will close the registration deadline for the State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET 2024) today, November 5, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. The last date to make the payment is November 7, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from November 8 to 10 upto 5.00 PM. The examination date will be intimated later.

SET January 2024 will consist two papers — Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts [Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching] and Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General/OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 applies to SC/ ST/Differently abled candidates. Processing charges and GST are to be paid by the candidate as applicable.

Steps to register for Kerala SET January 2024

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “SET January 2024” application link Click on “Online Registration” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit Take a print of the application form for future reference

