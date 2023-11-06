The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam scheduled for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in 13 districts. The admit card will be available to download at psc.uk.gov.in from November 10 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card 2023



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the EO, Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the Commission released the admit card for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 55 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.