Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the Combined Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The document verification (DV) will commence on November 14, 2023 onwards. The Interview/ Personality Test will be held from November 16, 2023, to January 3, 2024, at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The interview will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.30 onwards.

“No call letter, repeat no call letter for the above interview, to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The call letter shall be uploaded in APSC website: www.apsc.nic.in on 09.11.2023. The candidates shall have to download their own call letter from the aforesaid website. Any query in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No. 0361-23631 1712365469 during office hours,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

