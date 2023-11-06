The Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Clerks and Specialist Officers (IT Specialist - Scale I) today, November 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tmb.in.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in November 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies out of which 20 are for the post of Specialist Officer (IT Specialist - Scale I) and the remaining 72 vacancies are for the post of Clerks.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

(i)Clerks - The candidate must be not more than 24 years in the case of graduates; 26 years in the case of Post-graduates as on August 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

(ii)Specialist Officers - The candidate must not be above the age of 30 years as on August 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification:



(i)Clerks - Candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

(ii)Specialist Officers - Candidate must possess B.E / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / BCA or M.E / M.Tech. in Computer Science / Information Technology / MCA equivalent degree from a reputed University with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the post of Clerk is Rs 600 + taxes while the application fee for the post of Specialist Officer is Rs 1000 + taxes. The application fees are non-refundable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tmb.in Go to ‘Contact Us’ > Careers > Recruitment of Clerk or Recruitment of SO Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the submitted form Take a printout for future reference

