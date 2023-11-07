SBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Manager/ DM posts at sbi.co.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till November 27.
State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till November 27, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 42 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 25 years to 40 years as on April 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.
Fee
Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SBI Manager/ DM posts 2023
- Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
- Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF DEPUTY MANAGER (SECURITY)/MANAGER (SECURITY) ON REGULAR BASIS”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Manager/ Deputy Manager posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.