Today, November 7, is the last date to register for admission to the Class XI 2024-25 session in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website navodaya.gov.in. Earlier, the application deadline was October 31, 2023.

“Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to Class-XI in JNVs against the vacant seats, likely to be available in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held On Saturday, 10thFebruary, 2024 at 11.00 AM,” reads the notification.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for JNVST Class 11th admission 2024

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to submit online application form for class XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024. The last date for submission of online application forms has been extended up to 07.11.2023.”

Register and login to apply Fill in the details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct registration link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.