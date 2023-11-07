The Delhi High Court has commenced the online application process for the Judicial Services exam 2023 today, November 7. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till November 22 upto 5.30 PM.

The Judicial Services preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) in Any Recognized University in India. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official Delhi Judicial Services exam notice.

Application Fee

The fees (non-refundable) in the sum of Rs 1500 for General Category candidates and Rs 400 for reserved category (SC/ST/PwBD) candidates should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI.

Steps to apply for Judicial Service exam 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Go to Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the application link for Judicial Service exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Judicial Service exam 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.