The West Bengal Police Department (WB Police) has released the tentative schedule for the Constables/Lady Constables Main exam 2023 today, November 7. According to the notification the Constable Main exam is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable. Candidates who have been shortlisted after the PMT/PET exams are qualified to appear for the Main exam. The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) tentatively commenced on November 2, 2023.

“Candidates are requested to follow the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) for further updates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by WB Police.

Steps to download Constable 2022 PMT/PET admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Go to “Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022” link Click on the PMT/PET admit card link Login and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable PMT/PET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.