The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam schedule for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 Semester. Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule available on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the notification, the SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam scheduled for November 30 will now be held on December 4, 2023 due to Assembly Elections in few States of India. The December 1 and 2 exam dates remain the same.

Meanwhile, the SWAYAM July 2023 registrations to close soon. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in till November 8, 2023. The last date to pay the fee is November 9, 2023. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 10 to 12, 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course ) and Rs 600 (per course ) for additional Course(s). The fee for the SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course ) and Rs 400 (per course ) for additional Course(s).

Steps to apply for SWAYAM July 2023

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2023 registration window Register yourself and proceed to fill up the form Pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

