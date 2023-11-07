The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the exam schedule for the upcoming TGT Punjabi (Group‐C Services) exam 2023. According to the notification the exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 19 onwards.

Eligible candidates will be able to download the admit cards for the exams on the official website hssc.gov.in shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 104 TGT Punjabi vacancies. The registration for the exam was held from September 21 to October 9, 2023.

Exam Schedule for HSSC Group C services exams Exam name Advt Number Date and Time of Exam TGT Punjabi 04/2023 November 19

10.15 AM to 12.00 PM Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistic)Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents)Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) 05/2023 November 19

3.15 PM to 5.00 PM Dark Room Attendant 05/2023 November 25

3.15 PM to 5.00 PM Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)Laboratory Assistant (Ballistics)Laboratory Assistant (Documents)Laboratory Assistant (Biology)Laboratory Assistant (Serology) 05/2023 November 26

10.15 AM to 12.00 PM

Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)Senior Scientific Assistant (SOC)Senior Scientific Assistant (Serology)Scientific Assistant (Serology)Scientific Assistant (SOC)Scientific Assistant (Biology)Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) 05/2023 November 26

3.15 PM to 5.00 PM



Here’s the official notification by HSSC.

“The total no. of questions will be 100 with weightage of 0.95 marks for each question. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answer. At least one of the five options for each question shall be filled necessarily. Five Minutes extra shall be given to mark fifth option, if candidate does not know the answer. Total time allowed for the paper will be (100+5) =105 minutes including these five minutes. In case a candidate doesn’t mark any of the five options for a question then 0.95 marks for each un-attempted question shall be deducted,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.