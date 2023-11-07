The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Document Verification/Personal Interview schedule for Assistant Boring Technician recruitment 2019. Candidates who have qualified the exams can download the Document Verification schedule on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Document Verification stage for Assistant Boring Technician will be conducted from November 29 onwards for the 25 selected candidates. Shortlisted candidates must appear for the DV stage at UPSSSC Office Third Floor, Picup Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh - 226010.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 486 Assistant Boring Technician posts.

Steps to download Asst Boring Technician result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Boring Technician result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

