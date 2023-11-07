The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SES exam was conducted on October 8 from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 is being conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical). The MPPSC SES exam provisional answer key was released on October 12 and objections were invited till October 19. Any objections raised have been considered in the preparation of the final answer key. The final answer key will be used for the calculation of the final result of the State Engineering Services exam 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC SES answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Latest Updates’ Now go to the answer key link for State Engineering Services exam 2022 The SES exam answer key will appear on your screen Check the answer key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPPSC SES final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.