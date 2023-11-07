Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, November 7. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

The exam was conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. STET 2023 is being held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 was held for the secondary level and Paper 2 was conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download STET 2023 results

Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test result 2023 Key in your credentials and login The Bihar STET scorecard will appear on screen Check your result and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar STET 2023 results.

Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy web traffic, candidates are advised to retry the links frequently to access results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.