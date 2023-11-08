The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application window for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 today, November 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The application correction window will remain open till November 10.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from December 8, 2023.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 139 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Forest Conservator and 126 for Forest Ranger posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SFS exam 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Online—SFS 2023 Application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SFS 2023 exam.

