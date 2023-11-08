The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2024-25. Candidates can check and download the calendar from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The exam for Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 is scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2024. The registration will start on January 5, 2024. The Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 will be held in May-June 2024. The application window will open from February 15 to March 14, 2024.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 notification will be released in April 2024. The exam will be conducted in June-July 2024. The applications will be invited from April 2 to May 1, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the exam calendar below:

Direct link to SSC exam calendar 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper I) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the same from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to Delhi Police SI, CAPF final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.